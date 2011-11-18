LONDON Nov 18 The euro has held up
relatively well on the foreign exchanges despite a two-year-old
sovereign debt crisis that has seen euro-denominated bond yields
rising to record levels and talk the currency bloc may not even
survive.
The euro has weakened in recent weeks as euro zone debt
yields have soared with a solution to the crisis elusive, though
investors have held off from selling the currency aggressively
compared with other assets.
While the single currency has retreated from $1.42 to hit a
one-month low of $1.3421 this week, it is up nearly 2 percent so
far this year, and its recent pull-back has lagged declines in
bonds issued by weaker euro zone countries and in European
shares.
Below is a list of questions and answers on why the euro has
avoided a bigger sell-off.
WHAT IS PREVENTING A FURTHER FALL IN THE EURO?
The deepening euro zone sovereign debt crisis has yet to
trigger an exodus from the shared currency as portfolio flows
from debt issued by highly indebted states have gone into German
Bunds, resulting in no foreign exchange outflow.
Some analysts also argue the euro's fall has been relatively
subdued due to speculation the Federal Reserve may embark on
more quantitative easing before the end of the year. That would
probably weaken the dollar across the board.
Fed President Ben Bernanke has raised the prospect of buying
more assets from the market to boost the U.S. economy.
"A lot of people still don't believe the U.S. is not going
perform more quantitative easing by the end of the year," said
Adam Myers, currency strategist at Credit Agricole CIB.
"At the moment, that's far more important than what's going
on in the euro zone, from the currency perspective."
WHAT DOES POSITIONING IN THE EURO SUGGEST?
The latest IMM data shows speculators continue to bet on
more euro weakness. These bets, called short positions, hover
around their highest since mid-2010, when investors were first
fretting about the possibility of a Greek default.
As the outlook for the euro zone debt crisis has darkened
since August investors have shifted into bets for euro weakness,
reversing positions favouring a rise earlier this year.
As these bets to sell have piled up, some investors have
been trimming back on concerns that too many people are taking
on similar positions.
A market full of one-way bets may trigger a sharp jump in
the euro if investors seek to lock in profits on the currency's
losses.
"Asset managers have been selling for the 14 of the past 15
weeks. That tells you how short people are," said Geoffrey Yu,
currency strategist at UBS, quoting the bank's flows figures.
"That's why the euro is not weaker ... Right now it's
difficult to push it lower given heavy downside positioning."
WHO IS BUYING THE EURO?
UBS client flows show that while asset managers and
corporates sold the euro versus the Swiss franc and sterling
last week, hedge funds picked up the single currency.
Custodial flows from Bank of New York Mellon indicate demand
from big institutional investors including pension funds, have
been buying the euro since late October.
Others in the market say European banks, facing tighter
lending standards from their global counterparts, have also been
buying the single currency as they cut their net foreign asset
position to reduce balance sheet risk.
"If you have to cut your balance sheet, the most likely
asset you will cut is the asset which has not been funded in the
same currency as where the asset had been held," said Hans
Redeker, head of currency strategy at Morgan Stanley.
A 2.5 percent rise in the euro versus eastern European
currencies, including the Czech crown and the Polish zloty since
late October is one result of this, analysts say.
WHAT DOES THE OPTIONS MARKET SUGGEST?
The options market suggests investors are actively
protecting themselves against further volatility and weakness in
the euro even though it has been resilient on the spot market.
One-month euro/dollar risk reversals, which
measure the balance of demand between puts and calls -- options
to sell or buy a currency -- hover near 4.0 vols in favour of
euro puts, after soaring to a record high of 4.2 last week.
This shows a high premium on the right to sell the euro over
one month, while the tilt in favour of puts over three months or
longer have been at all-time highs for weeks.
This has resulted in a tightening positive correlation
between one-month risk reversals and widening yield spreads
between Italian and German bonds, suggesting a further expansion
in spreads may boost the premium on euro puts even more.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A SELL-OFF IN THE EURO?
Analysts believe crunch time for the euro would come if
investors pulled out of German debt, which would be a sign of a
real possibility of the euro zone breaking up or of a separation
between the bloc's stronger and weaker countries.
This would result in a massive euro sell-off as investors
fled the safest euro zone assets for the alternative liquidity
of U.S. Treasuries and gold.
"There's a growing feeling that having your money in Germany
is not a guaranteed safety," said Myers at Credit Agricole.
At the moment, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields are slightly
higher than Germany's, but analysts say an inversion in their
spread prompted by rising German yields and falling U.S. ones
would be a sign of safe-haven flows into the United States.
Myers expects Treasuries to outperform Bunds in the coming
weeks, adding this could knock the euro below $1.30 before the
end of March.
