LONDON Nov 18 The euro jumped to a session high against the dollar on Friday after investors unwound bets to sell the shared currency on speculation that the European Central bank may start lending funds to the IMF.

The euro rose 1 percent on the day to $1.3598 according to electronic trading platform EBS. Traders said its climb accelerated after a series of stop-loss orders were triggered around $1.3550.

(Reporting by London Forex Team)