LONDON, Jan. 25 The euro extended gains versus a broadly weaker yen on Wednesday after Japan's first trade deficit in over 30 years prompted investors to pare back on long positions in the Japanese currency.

The euro rose to 101.64 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest since Dec. 28, to trade with gains of around 0.3 percent for the day, moving further away from this month's 11-year low of 97.04.