LONDON Feb 2 The euro rose against the dollar on Thursday after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said China was considering greater involvement in the EFSF euro zone rescue fund and its successor, the ESM, traders said.

The common currency rose to $1.31889 on trading platform EBS from around $1.3130 before the comments. Solid offers are cited in the $1.3220-40 area with stops above $1.3250, traders said.