LONDON Feb 2 The euro fell on Thursday as traders citing a media report citing Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker saying debt swap talks with Greece were very difficult and recent steps to address the euro zone debt crisis were insufficient.

The euro fell to the day's low of $1.3089 versus the dollar on trading platform EBS from around $1.3130 beforehand to trade with losses of around 0.5 percent for the day.