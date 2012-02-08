LONDON Feb 8 The euro rose to multi-week highs versus the dollar and the yen on Wednesday as hopes that Greece would agree on austerity measures needed to secure a second bailout boosted sentiment and forced speculators to trim shorts in the common currency.

The euro rose to $1.3289 versus the dollar on trading platform EBS, its highest since Dec. 12. Against the yen, the euro hit 102.449 yen, its highest since Dec. 22.