LONDON Feb 23 The euro rose to a 2-1/2 month high against the dollar on Thursday after German IFO survey easily beat forecasts and bolstered expectations that Europe's largest economy would escape a recession.

The euro jumped to $1.3330, its highest level since Dec. 12 on trading platform EBS, and up from $1.3297 before the survey was released. It had earlier started to climb on market talk of a strong IFO number.