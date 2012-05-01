BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.06 billion as of june 8 versus $1.10 billion as of june 7
LONDON May 1 The euro and Swiss franc rose to four-week highs against a broadly weaker dollar in thin liquidity on Tuesday, with the greenback under pressure following weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data the previous day.
The euro rose 0.2 percent on the day to $1.3274 on trading platform EBS, its highest level since early April. Gains were expected to be capped by reported offers around $1.3280.
The dollar also fell against the Swiss franc, dropping 0.2 percent on the day to 0.90500 francs.
Traders reported thin trading volumes as a result of a European public holiday.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.06 billion as of june 8 versus $1.10 billion as of june 7
* Shanghai Phicomm-intend to oppose Utstarcom Consortium members’ proposal,any going private deal for utstarcom from Shah Capital proposal - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2reLs0V Further company coverage: