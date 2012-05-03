CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Bain in talks with Japan fund on bid for Toshiba chip unit -sources
* Western Digital showed its proposal to Toshiba recently -sources
LONDON May 3 The euro fell to its lowest in 10 days against the dollar on Thursday as the market awaited a news conference from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi which follows Wednesday's very weak euro zone data.
The euro fell to $1.31185, according to EBS data, with traders saying stop loss sell orders were triggered on the break below Wednesday's low of $1.3122. The euro's low roughly coincided with its 100-day moving average.
The ECB earlier left interest rates on hold at 1.0 percent, with the news conference due at 1230 GMT.
* Western Digital showed its proposal to Toshiba recently -sources
MAPUTO, June 9 Mozambique annual consumer inflation eased to 20.45 percent in May from 21.27 percent in April, official data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing Joe Brock)