LONDON May 16 The euro extended losses on Wednesday, falling to a four-month low against the U.S. dollar and a three-month trough versus the yen on Greek political turmoil and mounting risks that the country could exit the euro zone.

The euro fell to a low of $1.2683 on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since mid-January. Against the yen, the euro fell to 101.904 yen, its lowest since Feb. 14, according to EBS.

Safe-haven flows boosted the greenback, with the dollar index rising 0.35 percent to 81.548, its highest level in four months. The dollar also rose against the Swiss franc to a four month high of 0.9471 francs.