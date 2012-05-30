LONDON May 30 The euro extended losses on Wednesday, falling 1 percent on the day against the safe-haven Japanese yen as Spanish banking sector worries intensified and after borrowing costs for Italy rose sharply at an auction of government debt.

The euro dropped to a fresh four-month low of 98.274 yen, according to EBS data.

It also dropped to a fresh low against the dollar of $1.2433, its weakest in nearly two years.