LONDON, June 7 The euro rose to a 10-day high
against the dollar on Thursday, buoyed by a strong demand at a
Spanish bond auction while expectations that the Federal Reserve
could signal more easing drove investors to trim bullish bets on
the greenback.
The euro rose to $1.2586 on trading platform EBS, its
highest since May 28, and up marginally on the day. Traders
cited offers at $1.2600 with resistance at around $1.2625, the
high struck last week.
Spain sold 2.07 billion euros of government bonds in an
auction that showed it still has access to markets although its
borrowing costs rose on worries about its banking sector and
fiscal problems.