LONDON Oct 23 The euro extended falls to hit a one-week low against the dollar on Tuesday, knocked by a rise in Spanish bond yields and falls in equities while traders cited hedge funds selling euros.

The euro fell to $1.2998, extending falls after dropping below its 200-hour moving average at $1.3023, with traders saying stop loss sell orders were triggered on the break below $1.3020.

They added that reported bids at $1.2995 limited the euro's falls.