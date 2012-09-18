* Option market show bias for euro weakness fading
* Some banks expect euro to end 2012 at $1.35
* ECB's bond-buying programme lifts outlook
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 18 Investor sentiment is turning in
favour of the euro, with bets against it at their lowest in two
years and falling steadily since the European Central Bank
unveiled an aggressive plan to stem the debt crisis.
The ECB's decision to be a lender of last resort to
struggling peripheral euro countries coincided with the U.S.
Federal Reserve unleashing a fresh bout of stimulus. That has
led to renewed interest in buying the euro against the dollar.
Analysts said the euro was likely to head higher into year
end as investors, such as Asian central banks, who had taken a
dim view of the currency on worries about a sovereign default
and a possible break-up of the euro zone, buy it back.
The euro has gained about 9 percent since hitting a two-year
low around $1.2040 before ECB chief Mario Draghi pledged to do
"whatever it takes" to preserve the currency in late July.
The turn in sentiment is evident in the options market,
where demand to hedge against euro weakness is waning.
Short-term risk reversals, which measure relative
demand for put or call options in a currency, show only a
marginal bias towards euro weakness.
One-month euro/dollar risk reversals in favour of euro puts
, or bets the currency will weaken, stand at 0.2
vols, their lowest in two years, and down from 2.4 vols in May
when talk of a Greek exit from the euro was at its height.
One-month implied volatility, a gauge of expected
currency moves, has dropped to around 8.7 percent from above 13
percent in June, reflecting investors' sanguine mood.
Some analysts see the euro at $1.35 by year end, up
from $1.3060 on Tuesday. That contrasts sharply with a Reuters
poll in early September that forecast the single currency would
be at $1.22 in three to six months.
"Things have turned around for the euro and we are seeing
investors who were short now becoming more constructive. There
is a feeling that Europe's crisis is nearing the endgame," said
Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
"We have raised our euro/dollar forecasts and expect it to
end the year at $1.28, up from $1.25 earlier. In six months, we
expect it at $1.30, up from $1.27 forecast earlier."
She is not alone. Morgan Stanley expects the euro to end
2012 at $1.34, up from $1.19 forecast earlier. HSBC expects
faster euro gains pace and sees it at $1.35 by year end.
DRAGHI EFFECT
Investor confidence in the euro has grown since Draghi said
earlier this month that the ECB was ready to buy potentially
unlimited amounts of government bonds to lower borrowing costs
for the bloc's most indebted countries.
That lowered the risk of holding euro assets, driving
peripheral bond yields lower and boosting European shares.
At the same time, the U.S. Federal Reserve has embarked on a
third round of asset-buying monetary stimulus, driving the
dollar to a seven-month low against a basket of major currencies
, with more losses expected.
This is likely to lead to an increase in so-called carry
trades, in which investors borrow in low-yielding dollars to buy
riskier assets, including emerging market currencies.
In turn, emerging market central banks would buy dollars to
cap gains in their currencies and protect exports.
These central banks, mostly from Asia, are expected to
recycle these dollars into euros to diversify their reserves.
They had steadily bought euros until early this year, but
gradually withdrew as Europe's sovereign debt crisis flared.
"A pick-up in portfolio flows to Asia, ex-Japan, brings the
Asian central bank reserve diversification story back into
play," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.
Even short-term currency speculators such as hedge funds are
turning less negative on the currency.
In the week ended Sept. 11, net short positions in the euro
were at their lowest since the end of March, data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.
Traders say this switching has further to run, and is likely
to help the euro in the short term.
But some analysts remain cautious on the euro, warning it
could face a rocky road if Spain dithers on a request for a
bailout or fresh funding problems for debt-laden Greece emerge.
The ECB's bond- buying is contingent on them asking for help.
"The longer Madrid takes, the more likely the current rally
in the euro will run out of steam," said Mansoor Mohi-uddin,
head of FX strategy at UBS.