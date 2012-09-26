LONDON, Sept 26 The euro fell to a two-week low against the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Spain said available data suggested Spain's gross domestic product kept falling at a "significant rate" in the third quarter.

The euro fell 0.4 percent on the day to hit $1.2848 on EBS trading platform, its lowest since Sept. 12, before the Federal Reserve announced aggressive quantitative easing.

More losses would see it target the 200-day moving average at $1.2826 as concerns mount over when Spain will seek an international bailout.

The single currency also fell to a near two-week low against the yen of 99.71 yen on EBS.

The euro's gains helped the dollar rise against a basket of currencies, with the index hitting a two-week high of 79.90. However, it hit a near two-week low against the safe-haven yen of 77.60 yen on EBS.