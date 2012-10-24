LONDON Oct 24 The euro hit a session low against the dollar and European shares pared gains on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected German PMI data fuelled concerns about the resilience of the euro zone's largest economy.

The single currency fell 0.15 percent to $1.2965 on trading platform EBS, from $1.2993 before the data was released.

Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 pared back earlier gains, up 0.1 percent at 1,090.00 by 0732 GMT.