LONDON Nov 5 The euro fell to a two-month low
against a buoyant U.S. dollar and a one-month trough against the
British pound on Monday on renewed uncertainty about the debt
crisis as Greece faces a curcial parliamentary vote.
The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.2782, its lowest
level since Sept 11, and breaking below a reported option
barrier at $1.2800. Traders cited stop-loss sell orders below
$1.2780.
The euro also fell to a one-month low against sterling of
79.855 pence.
The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 80.755, rising
past its 200-day moving average 80.672 to a two-month high. The
dollar also rose to a near two-month high against the Swiss
franc of 0.94385 francs.