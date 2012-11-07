LONDON Nov 7 The euro and commodity currencies
like the Australian and Canadian dollars rose against the U.S.
currency on Wednesday after President Barack Obama's victory
ensured the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing would stay.
The euro rose to a session high of $1.28765 on
trading platform EBS as the dollar came under broad pressure.
The Australian dollar rose to a seven-week high of
$1.0480 while the Canadian dollar gained to a near
three week high against the U.S. dollar. The U.S. currency fell
to a low of C$0.9875.
The Fed's easy monetary policy usually bolsters appetite for
riskier assets and currencies while keeping the U.S. dollar
under pressure.