LONDON Nov 27 The euro pulled back from a one-month high against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher reiterated his hawkish stance on the Fed's quantative easing programme.

The dollar index recouped losses and was last trading flat on the day at 80.266.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.29565 on EBS, down 0.1 percent, and well below a one-month high of $1.3010 struck in the Asian session after international lenders agreed on a package of measures to reduce Greek debt by 40 billion euros.

Traders cited bids around $1.2940 which could limit losses in the near term.