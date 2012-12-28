BRIEF-AGF reports May 2017 assets under management
* AGF Management Ltd - reported total fee-earning assets under management of $36.4 billion as at May 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 28 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Friday on year-end dollar buying from investors adjusting their portfolios and as traders took profit on the common currency's recent gains.
The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.3166 on EBS trading platform, with traders saying it dropped below reported stop loss sell orders around $1.3170 in thin trading.
More losses would see it target the Dec. 21 low of $1.31585.
The euro's gains helped the dollar index hit a fresh two-week high of 79.93.
* AGF Management Ltd - reported total fee-earning assets under management of $36.4 billion as at May 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged lower by weakness in energy stocks as oil prices fell and a modest dip in heavyweight financial shares after U.S. jobs growth came in below expectations.