British PM May could win 60 seat majority- Ashcroft model estimate
LONDON, June 2 British Prime Minister Theresa May could win a majority of 60 seats in the June 8 election, a model made by Michael Ashcroft estimated on Friday.
LONDON Jan 10 The euro rose to a session high against the dollar and the yen on Thursday after Spain saw good demand at an auction of government debt.
The euro rose 0.2 percent on the day to a high of $1.3094 against the dollar and rose 0.5 percent to a peak of 115.43 yen, taking it closer to the 18-month high of 115.995 hit in early January.
Traders reported stop loss buy orders in euro/dollar at $1.3110 and $1.3115.
LONDON, June 2 British Prime Minister Theresa May could win a majority of 60 seats in the June 8 election, a model made by Michael Ashcroft estimated on Friday.
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)