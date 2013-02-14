BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
LONDON Feb 14 The euro extended losses against the dollar while stocks fell on Thursday to after data showed that the euro zone economy contracted more than expected, leaving the currency bloc in a recession.
The euro fell 0.8 percent to $1.33350 down from $1.3365 after euro zone data showed the economy had contracted by 0.6 percent, more than the 0.4 percent forecasted by economists.
The dollar's gains against the euro, lifted the dollar index to a 1-month high of 80.557.
German Bund futures hit a session high of 142.35 after the data, up 30 ticks on the day and EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips hit a session low of 2,649.11 points, down 0.2 percent on the day.
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.