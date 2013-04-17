LONDON, April 17 The euro fell to a session low
against the dollar on Wednesday, dragged down by steady selling
of the single currency against the yen and on a media report
where a former European Central Bank board member voiced
concerns about the euro's gains.
Traders cited a report where former member of the Executive
Board Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said that the ECB should find ways to
stop the euro from gaining.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.3130 from around
$1.3154 before the comments were reported, down 0.3 percent on
the day.
The euro also cut gains against the yen and was
last trading flat on the day at 128.50 yen.