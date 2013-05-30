Investors sell euro zone bonds as Brexit becomes reality
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
LONDON May 30 The euro rose to a two-week high against the dollar on Thursday as the U.S. currency continued to weaken across the board and after better-than-expected economic data out of the euro zone.
The euro rose 0.5 percent at $1.3006, its highest since May 14, after stop-loss buy orders were triggered on the break above $1.30. Traders cited hedge funds as the main buyers of the euro.
The euro was also supported by data on Thursday which showed confidence in euro zone's economy improved more than expected in May.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
LONDON, March 29 The dollar pulled away from 4-1/2-month lows against a currency basket on Wednesday after solid data backed expectations for more U.S. interest rate hikes this year, while sterling was knocked by Britain triggering its exit from the European Union.
LONDON, March 29 European shares rose on Wednesday, following Wall Street's late surge, while sterling was the biggest loser on major currency markets ahead of the formal triggering of Britain's exit process from the European Union later in the day.