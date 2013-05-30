LONDON May 30 The euro rose to a two-week high against the dollar on Thursday as the U.S. currency continued to weaken across the board and after better-than-expected economic data out of the euro zone.

The euro rose 0.5 percent at $1.3006, its highest since May 14, after stop-loss buy orders were triggered on the break above $1.30. Traders cited hedge funds as the main buyers of the euro.

The euro was also supported by data on Thursday which showed confidence in euro zone's economy improved more than expected in May.