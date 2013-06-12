LONDON, June 12 The euro rose to a fresh 3-1/2
month high versus the dollar on Wednesday as investors cut
favourable positions in the U.S. currency on renewed
expectations the Federal Reserve's may keep its monetary policy
ultra-loose.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.33305, its highest
since Feb 25. Traders cited offers at $1.3390. A reported option
expiry at $1.3300 could keep the currency close to that level.
Traders also attributed the euro's rise to unwinding of long
bets in emerging market and commodity currencies and on an ECB
policymaker Joerg Asmussen's comments.