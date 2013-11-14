LONDON Nov 14 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Thursday after third-quarter euro zone gross domestic product data was weaker than expected, keeping alive speculation that the European Central Bank may have to ease policy further.

The euro extended losses to hit $1.34365 after the data was released, from $1.3447 beforehand. It was down 0.3 percent on the day.

Earlier in the day, data showed the French economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the third quarter while German growth slowed to 0.3 percent, from a robust 0.7 in the second quarter.