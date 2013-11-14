UPDATE 1-Nigeria to delay green bond sale until 2017 budget passed - environment minister
ABUJA, April 12 Nigeria will delay the issuance of a green bond until the 2017 budget has been passed, the environment minister said on Wednesday.
LONDON Nov 14 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Thursday after third-quarter euro zone gross domestic product data was weaker than expected, keeping alive speculation that the European Central Bank may have to ease policy further.
The euro extended losses to hit $1.34365 after the data was released, from $1.3447 beforehand. It was down 0.3 percent on the day.
Earlier in the day, data showed the French economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the third quarter while German growth slowed to 0.3 percent, from a robust 0.7 in the second quarter.
ABUJA, April 12 Nigeria will delay the issuance of a green bond until the 2017 budget has been passed, the environment minister said on Wednesday.
YEREVAN, April 12 The International Monetary Fund expects Armenia's gross domestic product to grow by 3 percent and annual inflation to reach 2 percent in 2017, Hossein Samiei, the IMF mission chief, said on Wednesday.