LONDON Jan 23 The euro rose to a session high against the dollar on Thursday after data showed Germany's private sector grew at its fastest pace in more than 2-1/2 years in January.

The single currency was up 0.7 percent, having hit a high of $1.36425 after the German survey, rising from around $1.36025 beforehand.

Earlier the euro got a lift from the French PMI survey which showed business activity shrank less than expected in January.