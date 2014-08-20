-- Neal Kimberley is an FX market analyst for Reuters. The
opinions expressed are his own --
By Neal Kimberley
LONDON, Aug 20 French President Francois
Hollande said again on Wednesday that the euro is overvalued
and, looking at the state of the French economy, many might
agree with him.
France, the currency bloc's second-biggest economy after
Germany, is afflicted by record-high jobless numbers, housing
starts at a 16-year low and waning industrial output.
It has cut its growth target for this year and next and has
acknowledged it will not meet its 2014 deficit target - a miss
that Moody's says will be a credit negative for France and the
whole euro zone.
No wonder Hollande wants an export-boosting weaker euro and
more help from the European Central Bank in lifting growth.
ECB President Mario Draghi has also suggested the euro is
over-valued, stressing after the bank's last policy meeting that
the fundamentals for a weaker exchange rate were "much better"
than a few months ago.
However, France arguably typifies other problems affecting
the euro zone, which have already seen investors pull out of
euro-denominated assets.
Hollande pledged on Wednesday to accelerate reforms to boost
growth as fast as possible. He gave no details beyond saying the
latest reform plan would tackle taxation, regulatory and
financing issues for construction.
Other cost-cutting reforms have stalled.
The ECB's Draghi seemed a little pointed on Aug 7, in
comments that might apply to France.
"We have to distinguish between countries that have done
reforms and those that have done nothing or have done very
little reforms," he said, referring to a lack of fiscal
consolidation.
President Hollande thinks the euro is still overvalued.
Traders may see it as lèse-majesté to disagree.
