LONDON, March 10 The euro fell more than 1 percent against the dollar on Tuesday to its weakest since April 2003 on the second day of an asset purchase programme that will pump over 1 trillion euros into the euro zone economy.

The euro fell to $1.07305, down 1.1 percent on the day. It also fell 0.9 percent to a six-week low of 130.305 yen .

"The initiation of the ECB's QE programme has put downward pressure on the European bond yields as well as the euro," said Charalambos Pissouros, analyst at IronFX Global. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly, editing by Nigel Stephenson)