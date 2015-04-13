LONDON, April 13 The U.S. bank Morgan Stanley
has forecast that the euro will sink below parity with the
dollar before the end of this year, and election fever will
drive down the pound to $1.39 by June.
The forecasts for the euro's fall, after a month that has
drawn the first expressions of doubt from major bank analysts
about the pace and durability of the dollar's rise, are among
the most aggressive yet issued, and predict the single currency
will be worth just 98 cents by the fourth quarter.
They stem chiefly from expectations of continued euro
weakness as the European Central Bank pumps billions more in
newly-created money into the financial system, rather than a
bullish view on the dollar.
"The anticipated reacceleration of the U.S. economy should
keep the dollar strong," the bank said in a note laying out its
spring forecasts.
"Yet, over the next couple of quarters, the pace of these
gains will be muted relative to the brisk advances observed in
the last three. Yield differentials will keep EUR under
pressure, although JPY will surprise with its relative
strength."
Previously Morgan Stanley had forecast the euro at $1.05 in
Q4.
On sterling, under increasing pressure against the dollar
ahead of parliamentary elections in May, the bank predicted a
slide from around $1.46 on Monday to $1.39 by the end of June.
"Under our base case scenario of the next UK government
being led by one of the major parties, we would expect renewed
fiscal austerity, which will lead to a slower growth picture in
the UK," the bank said, also pointing to the risks of a
referendum on Britain's EU membership after the election.
Reuters polling of major bank strategists shows the euro
falling just 2-3 cents against the dollar over the next year to
reach $1.03 in March of 2016.
(Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Kevin Liffey)