LONDON May 26 The dollar rose more than 1 percent against a basket of currencies and topped $1.09 per euro for the first time in a month on Tuesday as it extended its recent gains.

In the first trade in London following a long holiday weekend, the euro fell to as little as $1.0885, down 0.8 percent on the day. The broader dollar index gained 1.1 percent to 97.069. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Marc Jones)