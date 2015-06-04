LONDON, June 4 The euro rallied across the board
on Thursday as German Bund yields reached their highest in eight
months, extending gains made after the head of the European
Central Bank played down the impact of bond market volatility.
10-year German Bund yields, the benchmark for Eurooean
borrowing costs, reached 0.97 percent on Thursday,
with the spread between them and the equivalent U.S. Treasury
yields narrowing to its tighest in four months.
The euro climbed 0.6 percent against the dollar on Thursday
to a two-week high of $1.1346, adding to its biggest
two-day gains in over six years.
Against the yen, the single currency hit a near five-month
high of 140.71. Versus sterling, it traded at
73.835 pence, its highest in four weeks, while it
also surged to a 2-1/2-month peak against the Swiss franc
.
