LONDON, July 27 The euro jumped 1.2 percent on the day against a flagging U.S. dollar on Monday, after a key German business survey beat forecasts and indicated Europe's largest economy is on track to post a reasonable pace of growth in the second quarter.

Germany's IFO business climate index rose to 108.0 in July, beating expectations of a 107.2 reading and at levels that are consistent with a positive pace of economic growth, analysts said..

The euro rose 1.2 percent to $1.1113 its highest level in two weeks. It was trading at $1.1084 before the German survey was released.

German Bund futures slipped to 153.81 from 153.92 before the data, while European shares bounced from the day's lows. (Reporting by London Markets team; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)