LONDON Dec 12 The euro fell to a one-month low versus sterling on Monday as a lack of decisive action from EU leaders and the European Central Bank to fix the euro zone's debt crisis in the near-term forced investors to broadly sell the single currency.

The euro fell to 84.92 pence, its lowest since Nov. 10, to trade with losses of 0.5 percent for the day. Traders said euro selling from a UK clearer against the pound had pushed it to the day's lows.