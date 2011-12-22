LONDON Dec 22 The euro climbed to the day's high against the dollar on Thursday, boosted as higher stock prices suggested demand for riskier assets, while traders also cited demand from Middle Eastern investors.

The euro rose more than half a percent on the day to $1.3120 according to electronic trading platform EBS. The move came as European share prices rose roughly 1 percent.

The dollar fell 0.4 percent versus a currency basket to the day's trough of 79.646, and market participants said moves in the euro and other currencies were being exacerbated by holiday-thinned trade.