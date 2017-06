LONDON Dec 29 The euro fell to a fresh 10-year low against the yen on Thursday, driven by selling from Japanese retail investors and exporters, with investors nervous about the outlook for the single currency ahead of an auction of Italian government debt later in the session.

The euro fell to 100.33 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since June 2001. Traders cited an options barrier at 100.00 yen that could offer support to the single currency.