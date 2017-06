LONDON Jan 10 The euro rose to the day's high versus the dollar on Tuesday as sovereign and macro demand for the common currency forced stop-loss orders on short positions to be triggered.

The euro rose to $1.2803 on trading platform EBS to trade with gains of around 0.2 percent for the day. Traders said sovereign bids starting from the $1.2750 level helped to push the euro higher and trigger stop-loss orders above the Asian high of $1.2797.