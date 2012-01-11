LONDON Jan 11 The euro hit a session low against the dollar on Wednesday after Fitch ratings agency said the European Central Bank should do more to solve the region's debt crisis.

The single currency hit the day's trough of $1.2695.

It tumbled from around $1.2750 after a senior Fitch official told Reuters that the ECB should ramp up buying of troubled euro zone debt to support Italy and prevent a "cataclysmic" collapse of the euro.