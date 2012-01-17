UPDATE 1-British inflation jumps again in May, tightening squeeze on consumers
* Weak pound pushes up costs of holidays, computers (Adds market reaction, economist comment, graphic)
LONDON Jan 17 The euro jumped to the day's high versus the dollar on Tuesday while German Bund futures extended losses after a strong reading of German business sentiment suggested the euro zone's largest economy was improving in the face of the region's debt crisis.
The euro jumped to a session high of $1.2800, and traded roughly 1 percent higher on the day.
It climbed from $1.2773 before the German ZEW institute said its reading of German economic sentiment rose to -21.6 this month, from -53.8 in December, its biggest monthly rise ever.
German Bund futures extended losses after the data to a new session low of 139.36, down 50 ticks on the day.
The dollar fell broadly after the figures, with the U.S. currency falling 1 percent on the day versus the Swiss franc to trade at 0.9450 francs.
* Weak pound pushes up costs of holidays, computers (Adds market reaction, economist comment, graphic)
BERLIN, June 13 The mood among German investors worsened slightly in June, a survey showed on Tuesday, but their assessment of the German economy's current condition improved mainly due to healthier growth in the European Union.