LONDON Jan 17 The euro hit a session high of $1.2806 on Tuesday, with traders citing buying by two UK clearers and demand from a macro fund that pushed the euro sharply higher.

Risk sentiment was also supported by a better-than-expected German business sentiment survey that reassured investors the euro zone's largest economy was holding up in the face of the region's debt crisis.

The single currency rose to a peak of $1.2806, up around 1.1 percent on the day. It was also up 1 percent against the yen at 98.20 yen.