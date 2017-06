LONDON Jan 19 The euro gained to a two-week high against the dollar and the yen on Thursday with sentiment supported by better risk appetite and on the back of unwinding of bearish bets against the common currency.

The euro rose to $1.2895 on trading platform EBS--its highest in two weeks, triggering stops above last Friday's high of $1.2879. Against the yen, the euro rose to 99.02 yen.