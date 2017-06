LONDON, April 17 The euro cut earlier losses to rise to a session high against the dollar on Tuesday, as investors reversed earlier bearish bets on the common currency and on talk of steady demand for the euro to make IMF-related payments, traders said.

The euro was flat on the day at $1.3140, having hit a session high of $1.31471 on trading platform EBS, with stops cited above $1.3150/60. The single currency was also helped at the margins by higher European stock markets.