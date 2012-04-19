BRIEF-Modine Manufacturing files for mixed shelf of up to $200 mln
* Modine Manufacturing Co files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r3hKwA) Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 19 The euro retreated from a session high against the dollar on Thursday after Spain auctioned two- and 10-year bonds with good bid to cover ratios, paring gains as the auction failed to alleviate concerns about Spain's long-term fiscal outlook.
The common currency briefly rose to $1.3166 on trading platform EBS, from around $1.3151 beforehand. It soon pared gains to last trade almost flat on the day at $1.3129.
German Bund futures were last flat on the day at 140.36, erasing earlier losses with one analyst citing the fact the auction was priced below the secondary market.
* Modine Manufacturing Co files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r3hKwA) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 9 The British pound plunged to a seven-week low on Friday after a shock election result cast doubt on Britain's talks to leave the European Union, but global equity markets rallied with key indices on Wall Street hitting new record highs.