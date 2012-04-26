BRIEF-Georgia Power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse
* Georgia power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse for Vogtle nuclear expansion
LONDON, April 26 The euro rose to a three-week high against a broadly weaker dollar on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke maintained a dovish stance on monetary policy after a Federal Reserve meeting.
The common currency rose 0.2 percent on the day to $1.32635, its highest level since early April and triggering reported stop loss buy orders at $1.3240.
The gains helped push the dollar to a three-week low against a basket of currencies of 78.823.
The greenback also fell 0.3 percent against the Swiss franc to 0.9058 francs on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since April 3.
* Consolidated Energy Finance S.A. announces early tender results for its senior floating rate notes due 2019 and 6.75 pct senior notes due 2019 and early settlement of tender offer Source text for Eikon: