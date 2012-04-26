LONDON, April 26 The euro rose to a three-week high against a broadly weaker dollar on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke maintained a dovish stance on monetary policy after a Federal Reserve meeting.

The common currency rose 0.2 percent on the day to $1.32635, its highest level since early April and triggering reported stop loss buy orders at $1.3240.

The gains helped push the dollar to a three-week low against a basket of currencies of 78.823.

The greenback also fell 0.3 percent against the Swiss franc to 0.9058 francs on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since April 3.