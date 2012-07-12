LONDON, July 12 The euro extended losses to drop to a fresh two-year low against the dollar on Thursday with the greenback supported by Federal Reserve minutes which dampened speculation of further easing in the short term and investors cautious about single currency.

The dollar also rose to a 19-month high against the Swiss franc.

The euro fell to a fresh two-year low of $1.2208 on trading platform EBS, its lowest level mid-2010 and down 0.2 percent on the day.

The dollar rose to 0.98362 francs, its highest level since early December 2010 and up 0.2 percent on the day.