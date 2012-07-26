LONDON, July 26 The euro rose broadly on
Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said
the bank would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro,
prompting investors who had earlier bet against the single
currency to cut out of those positions.
The euro rose more than 1 percent on the day versus
the dollar to $1.2288 on trading platform EBS, after triggering
stop loss buy orders around $1.2240-50, traders said.
The single currency also rose more than 1 percent against
the safe haven Japanese yen, to 96.121 yen.
The safe haven U.S. currency came under broad pressure,
falling 1 percent against the Swiss franc to 0.97729 francs
.
Better investor appetite to take on risk boosted demand for
the growth-correlated Australian dollar, which climbed
more than 1 percent against the U.S. dollar to US$1.0415.
Sterling rose 1 percent on the day to a near one-week high
of $1.5650. But it lagged the euro's gains and the
common currency was slightly higher on the day at 78.485 pence
.