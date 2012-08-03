LONDON Aug 3 The euro extended gains on Friday as investors cut long dollar positions ahead of U.S. non-farms payrolls data and as Italian and Spanish bond yields reversed an earlier rise on expectations of future European Central Bank intervention.

The euro rose to a session high of $1.2270, up 0.7 percent on the day. The euro was also up 0.7 percent against the yen to a high of 96.065 yen.