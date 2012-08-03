UPDATE 1-China May exports, imports beat forecasts
* • Improving global demand boosts China’s exports (adds details)
LONDON Aug 3 The euro extended gains on Friday as investors cut long dollar positions ahead of U.S. non-farms payrolls data and as Italian and Spanish bond yields reversed an earlier rise on expectations of future European Central Bank intervention.
The euro rose to a session high of $1.2270, up 0.7 percent on the day. The euro was also up 0.7 percent against the yen to a high of 96.065 yen.
* • Improving global demand boosts China’s exports (adds details)
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.