* ECB's resolve to protect euro helps sentiment
* Euro seen firmer before next ECB meeting
* FX Options indicate euro losses versus dollar to slow
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 7 European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi's warning not to bet against the euro has given traders
pause and should see the currency rise in coming weeks though
any delay in implementing anti-crisis measures will see it
punished.
Since Draghi's comments last Thursday, which highlighted his
determination to save the currency bloc from disintegration, the
euro has risen to a one-month high against the dollar and
the British pound.
It has also bounced against other currencies on expectations
the ECB will take decisive action to lower crippling borrowing
costs for Spain and Italy, the two countries at the epicentre of
the three-year-old euro zone debt crisis, which could still tear
the bloc apart.
Draghi's words have reduced the risk of a nasty
euro-negative surprise, traders and analysts said. But, they
add, they have only won policymakers limited time to turn their
pledges into action.
Last week, the ECB indicated any resumption of its
bond-buying programme would not come before September and that
such a move would happen only if governments applied for
assistance from the euro zone's rescue funds.
Nonetheless, traders, who had persistently sold the euro
this year, welcomed Draghi's willingness to put in place
policies to prevent a break-up of the currency and said his
comments had raised the risk of betting against its survival.
"It's pointless to bet against the ECB. The risk-reward for
euro short positions has shifted," said a senior foreign
exchange trader at a large bank, referring to bets the eruro
will fall.
"Draghi has opened the door for aggressive ECB action should
peripheral spreads widen further. Once Spain and Italy relent
and seek European Union aid, we believe markets will rally."
While details of how the ECB will buy bonds and how much it
is prepared to spend are still sketchy, its willingness to take
bold decisions should help the euro recover some of the year's
lost ground before the central bank's September meeting.
"A new intervention tool is in the making which creates
unlimited firepower to defend European sovereigns..." said
George Saravelos, currency strategist at Deutsche Bank.
"The fact that this backstop is now being created will serve
to substantially reduce risk premia on European assets as well
as the euro, even before the details are worked out. It's now
time to turn tactically bullish euro against the dollar, the yen
and sterling."
The risk premium is the extra amount investors seek while
buying an asset over a risk-free counterpart.
Saravelos saw the euro firming to $1.27, 100 Japanese
yen and 81 pence against sterling. The euro
was trading at $1.2425, 97.50 yen and 79.35 pence on Tuesday.
EBBING
In the options market, demand to hedge against further
short-term euro weakness is ebbing while one-month
risk reversals, which measure the relative demand
for put or call options in a currency, are showing a reduced
bias towards more euro falls.
"The ECB's decision to limit sovereign spreads reduces the
probability of a serious euro accident like Spain losing market
access," said Paul Meggyesi, currency strategist at JPMorgan.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy suggested last week he
was inching closer to requesting help from the euro zone rescue
fund, although he wanted to see the conditions that would be
attached.
Traders said they are willing to give Draghi until September
to work out the details. In the meantime, the euro could pare
some of its losses, although a sustained rally into the year end
is unlikely.
"As a result (of Spain seeking aid) the euro could squeeze
higher above its current $1.20-$1.25 range against the dollar
this month," said Mansoor Mohiuddin, head of FX strategy at UBS.
"But we maintain our longer-term $1.15 target as ECB balance
sheet expansion will cyclically weaken the currency again."
The fact the ECB is willing to expand its balance sheet well
beyond its current 3 trillion euros, making it even bigger than
that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, is a green light to sell the
euro more aggressively, some analysts say.
"We expect the euro to weaken to $1.15 by year-end. Weak
periphery fundamentals...combined with our call for an ECB rate
cut in September should weaken the euro, particularly if QE3 in
the U.S. only follows further negative data," Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch strategists said in a note.
Another round of quantitative easing (QE3) in the United
States is expected to weigh on the dollar and give other
currencies, including the euro, a boost.