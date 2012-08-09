LONDON Aug 9 The euro fell to its lowest in nearly a week against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as optimism that policymakers will take bold decisions to stem the euro zone debt crisis waned.

The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.22985 on trading platform EBS with stop-loss orders cited at $1.2290 likely to be the next target, traders said. Earlier in the session eastern European investors were cited as sellers.

The euro was also down 0.6 percent against the Japanese yen at 96.40.