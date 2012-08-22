LONDON Aug 22 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Wednesday as some investors took profit on the single currency's rally to a seven-week high the previous day.

The euro fell to $1.2443 on trading platform EBS, down from Tuesday's peak of $1.2488, with some traders citing talk of selling by a supra-national institution.

Market players said further losses could be limited due to bids reported around $1.2420.